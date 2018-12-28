Click n’ Close not returning to Richard Petty Motorsports

Click n’ Close will not return as a sponsor of Bubba Wallace‘s No. 43 Chevrolet in 2019, Richard Petty Motorsports has confirmed to NBC Sports.

The team confirmed a report by the SportsBusiness Journal’s Adam Stern that the sponsor deal ended as a result of executive changes at Click n’ Close and a changed business model.

The report also said Click n’ Close’s relationship as the official mortgage provider of NASCAR has been terminated.

A comment from NASCAR was not immediately available.

Click n’ Close sponsored Wallace in three points races this season, beginning with the Daytona 500 and Wallace’s historic second-place finish in the “Great American Race.” It was on the No. 43 for the March race at ISM Raceway and the April 8 race at Texas Motor Speedway where Wallace earned his second of three top 10s this season.

The end of RPM’s deal with Click N’ Close comes after it has announced renewals with the U.S. Air Force and World Wide Technology to sponsor Wallace in 2019.

