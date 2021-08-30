Clever fantasy football team names for Bears fans in 2021

Clever fantasy team names inspired by Bears players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ask 10 fantasy football players what the most fun part of the fantasy season is, and it’s likely nine of them would say it’s draft season. But once the rosters have been finalized, managers tackle the equally fun task of coming up with a clever team name. There are several routes you can take, whether it’s naming your team after your top pick, something going on in pop culture, or after someone from your favorite team. If you decide to go the latter route and are looking for some inspiration, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our list of some witty, Bears-centric fantasy football names:

Fields of Dreams, Soldier Fields (Justin Fields)

Fans will certainly dream of seeing Justin Fields at Soldier Field soon, but for now Andy Dalton is still QB1.

The Red Rifles (Andy Dalton)

Speaking of the QB1, he’s got one of the best nicknames in the league, so why not copy-paste it for your own team name?

The Full Monty (David Montgomery)

This name could work even better if Montgomery gets close to 20+ carries a game.

Money Mooney (Darnell Mooney)

Mooney flashed the ability to be a big-time No. 2 receiver his rookie year. Can he build on that great debut in 2021?

Jimmy Grampa (Jimmy Graham)

Hat tip to the guys at Fantasy Footballers for this nickname. Graham is definitely getting long in the tooth, but he should still have a significant role in the offense.

Razzle DAZZle (Dazz Newsome)

This is a bit of a deep cut, but Newsome could figure into the Bears’ return game, if you’re into that sort of thing.

