Cleveland's Triston McKenzie nearly makes history; Detroit Tigers lose 11-0 with one hit

The Detroit Tigers showed up to the ballpark Sunday, but the results were ugly.

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie completed 7⅔ perfect innings before Harold Castro lined a fastball for a single into right field to break up the historical attempt. (There hasn't been a perfect game since Aug. 15, 2012, when Felix Hernandez threw the 23rd in MLB history.)

After retiring the first 23 batters, McKenzie finished his outing with eight innings of one-hit ball with zero walks and 11 strikeouts. The Tigers (58-62) made too many mistakes in Sunday's 11-0 loss to Cleveland at Comerica Park, highlighted by giving up six runs in the second inning and five runs in the third.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth inning.

The Tigers went 1-for-28 with one single and 13 strikeouts.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie throws during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Defensively, the Tigers were charged with two errors. The total could have been at least five, but the official scorekeeper was probably too generous.

One home run away from No. 500, Miguel Cabrera did not reach the historic milestone during the three-game series with Cleveland. As fans stood for each plate appearance, he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Sunday.

Over the weekend, the 38-year-old Cabrera was 1-for-9 with one walk, one hit-by-pitch and three strikeouts.

McKenzie, 24, threw 73 of 106 pitches for strikes. He recorded 21 swings and misses: eight with his four-seam fastball, eight with his curveball and five with his slider. He also produced 15 called strikes with his fastball.

He used 70 fastballs, 22 curveballs and 14 sliders to carve up the Tigers.

Greiner drops ball

Facing Tigers starter Drew Hutchison, who was making his first MLB appearance since 2018, Bradley Zimmer opened the second inning with a double, followed by a single from Oscar Mercado to put runners on the corners.

Owen Miller then hit the ball to second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

A gusty decision, Schoop turned down an attempt at a double play to throw the ball home. His throw beat Zimmer and would have kept Cleveland from scoring, but catcher Grayson Greiner dropped the ball for the Tigers' first error.

Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner tries to tag out Cleveland center fielder Bradley Zimmer, who was safe at home, during the second inning at Comerica Park, Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Cleveland ended with 11 runs on 14 hits and three walks, getting multi-hit performances from Miller (2-for-5), Mercado (2-for-5), Myles Straw (2-for-4, one RBI), Amed Rosario (2-for-5, three RBIs), Jose Ramirez (2-for-5, three RBIs) and Austin Hedges (2-for-5, two RBIs).

Ramirez crushed his 26th homer this season, a two-run blast, for a 6-0 lead in the second.

Newcomer gets rocked

Detroit Tigers starter Drew Hutchinson pitches against Cleveland during the first inning at Comerica Park, Sunday, August 15, 2021.

On the other end of the damage was Hutchison, called up Sunday morning from Triple-A Toledo. To make room for the 30-year-old on the 40-man roster, righty reliever Buck Farmer was designated for assignment.

Hutchison allowed six runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over 1⅔ innings. He struck out one batter and threw 52 pitches (27 strikes). Left-handed reliever Ian Krol gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits and zero walks over the next 1⅓ innings. He punched out two.

Ramirez notched his 23rd double this season, scoring Cleveland's final run for an 11-0 lead.

The Tigers ended their pitching performance with scoreless efforts from Derek Holland (three innings), Erasmo Ramirez (two innings) and Joe Jimenez (one inning).

