Cleveland's Josh Naylor carted off after suffering gruesome leg injury in outfield collision

Outfield collisions are one of the scariest situations in baseball, at any level. A play involving Cleveland outfielder Josh Naylor and second baseman Ernie Clement confirmed that truth Sunday, and left Naylor in serious pain.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jorge Polanco of the Minnesota Twins lifted a check-swing blooper into shallow right field. Clement raced out while looking up, as Naylor noticed right as they were about to collide and attempted to move out of the way.

Naylor spun around after impact and he fell awkwardly, with his lower right leg stuck under the rest of his body. He then writhed in pain as Clement knelt next to him and covered his face with his glove.

Naylor was carted off the field.

(Warning: Readers might find the following video disturbing.)

(TRIGGER WARNING FOR VIDEO)

Oh man.... Josh Naylor just had a nasty collision and is in incredible pain.



Probably don't want to watch if you have a squeamish stomach.... pic.twitter.com/dTL5LTtNDI — Tyler Wiederhoeft (@TDWiederhoeft) June 27, 2021

Naylor, a former first-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins, broke into the big leagues with the San Diego Padres in 2019. Last season, he was traded to Cleveland and was hitting .255 with seven homers.

Our thoughts are with Josh Naylor and @Indians. 🙏❤️ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 27, 2021

Josh Naylor left today's game following a collision in shallow right field.



Please keep @JoshNaylor44 in your thoughts. ❤️ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 27, 2021

Cleveland left fielder Josh Naylor (22) warms up before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

