Cleveland vs Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Cleveland vs Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Cleveland (2-1), Minnesota (1-2)

Cleveland vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Cleveland Will Win

Run, run, and keep running.

The Browns won’t get the fun of dealing with the Bears and its non-existent offense this week – they won 26-6 in a game that wasn’t even that close – but plenty of the same things that worked should work again.

The pass rush will get to Kirk Cousins enough to matter, and the 1-2 punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will continue to be a problem.

Minnesota has the NFL’s 28th-ranked defense, giving up way too many yards through the air and getting ground up too hard.

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Minnesota passing game continues to be fantastic.

Kirk Cousins threw for well over 300 yards in two of the three games, the ground game was just fine with Alexander Mattison in for a still questionable Dalvin Cook, and the O can press enough to make Cleveland bust out of its shell a bit.

Baker Mayfield is obviously outstanding, but this is a running team that wants to control games with Chubb and Hunt along with the D. The Vikings will put up well over 400 yards of total offense – the Browns have to prove they can keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

The Vikings will have just enough balance to push through the the great Cleveland pass rush – this won’t be a feeding frenzy like the Chicago game was.

Mayfield will open it up a bit, but he won’t have to press too hard with the running game rolling just fine. It’ll be more of a shootout than Cleveland might like, but it’ll be right there with chances to win.

At home, though, Minnesota will come up with a second-straight strong overall performance to overcome 200 Brown rushing yards.

Cleveland vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 30, Cleveland 27

Line: Cleveland -1, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

