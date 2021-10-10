Cleveland vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Cleveland vs Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 3:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cleveland (3-1), Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)

Cleveland vs Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

Why Cleveland Will Win

The Cleveland running game is making up for a mediocre passing game that just can’t get it all going.

Baker Mayfield hasn’t been anything special since the opener against Kansas City, but his job is simple – hand it off, hit the third down throws, and don’t screw up.

In this, the idea is to keep Justin Herbert and that attack off the field. It starts by grinding away against a run defense that allows well over five yards per carry.

Las Vegas was the first team that wasn’t able to roll at will on the LA front seven, but the No. 1 running game in the league will feed the steady diet of Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb from the start.

The Chargers like to control the ball, but Cleveland is outstanding at playing that game.

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Herbert and the downfield passing game might take center stage, but it’s the midrange game that’s taking over.

The Chargers are great on third downs, they keep the ball long enough to make other teams play their tempo, and the should be able to take the Browns out of their game.

The turnovers have stopped – there weren’t any over the last two games – the Browns aren’t forcing them, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The defense has been incredible.

Stuffing Chicago for 47 yards is one thing, but the Brown D held the high-powered Vikings to just 255 yards and seven points,

Which team is really about to break out and be the AFC’s new star?

Herbert is something special, his running game can balance things out a bit, and he’s playing better than Mayfield. It’s their second straight home game, and it’s the Browns’ second straight road trip.

Herbert’s passing game will be a bit stronger than the Chubb/Hunt combo.

Cleveland vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 24, Cleveland 20

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: No Time to Die

1: Muppets Haunted Mansion

