Cleveland State’s Tristian Enaruna to have predraft workout with Thunder

The calendar has flipped to June, which means NBA teams are intensifying their predraft process and hosting players for workouts and visits. The 2024 NBA draft will take place from June 26-27.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this year’s class with a sole draft pick of the No. 12 selection. OKC was gifted the free lottery pick via the Houston Rockets.

This means the Thunder will host several meetings with draft prospects in the coming weeks. Cleveland State’s Tristan Enaruna revealed he has a predraft workout scheduled with the Thunder.

The 22-year-old wrapped up a five-season college career last season. He spent his first two seasons at Kansas before transferring to Iowa State for the 2021-22 campaign. He spent the last two years at Cleveland State.

In 35 games last season, Enaruna averaged 19.6 points on 49.8% shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He shot 32.2% from 3 on 2.5 attempts. The forward is listed as 6-foot-8, 220 pounds.

Enaruna will likely be an option for the Thunder in undrafted free agency. If OKC likes him enough, it can easily buy back into the late second round to select him.

