Cleveland State rallies from 10 down to beat Robert Morris, 66-64

Jan. 28—Cleveland State rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Robert Morris, 66-64 on Jan. 28.

Tristan Enaruna had 28 points for the Vikings. Enaruna was 11-of-19 shooting and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (13-9, 6-5 Horizon League).

Jayson Woodrich scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Tujautae Williams shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points. Drew Lowder made two free throws in the waning seconds to ice the game.

The Vikings play their next three games on the road, beginning Feb. 1 at Detroit.

Markeese Hastings led the way for the Colonials (8-13, 4-6) with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Josh Corbin added 15 points and five assists for Robert Morris. In addition, Jackson Last had eight points.