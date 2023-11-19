Cleveland State men fall at Eastern Michigan

Nov. 18—The Cleveland State men led at halftime and deep into the second half, but Eastern Michigan notched a 40-point second half to dispatch the visiting Vikings, 69-62, on Nov. 18.

Tristan Enaruna paced CSU (3-2) with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Tae Williams was also in double figures with 12 points, along with pulling down eight rebounds.

The Vikings held a 46-44 advantage with 11:53 left on a 3-pointer by Drew Lowder but went cold during a pivotal three-minute stretch as Eastern took control, including John McGriff's jumper with 4:48 remaining to go up, 61-53.

Tyson Acuff poured in 31 points for Eastern.

Cleveland State next takes the floor Nov. 22 at 7 p.m., hosting East Tennessee State.