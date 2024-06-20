Cleveland senior named Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023-2024 Gatorade New Mexico girls soccer player of the year award was announced on Thursday. This year the honor went to Cleveland senior Ella Lent-Koop.

The Storm midfield/defender played a big role for Cleveland on both ends of the field. Offensively, Lent-Koop found the back of the net 12 times throughout the season and also recorded nine assists. Defensively, she was a mainstay in a unit that recorded 12 shutouts and only allowed 13 goals all season.

Cleveland finished the year with a 22-1 record. The Storm won its first ever state championship.

Lent-Koop has committed to continue her athletic career on a scholarship at Messiah University of Pennsylvania in the fall.

