  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac fractures hand while 'aggressively' taking his shirt off

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The pantheon of bizarre baseball injuries has a new entrant.

Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was placed on the injured list on Tuesday after an X-ray revealed he had fractured his right thumb. 

How did Plesac fracture that thumb? By "aggressively" ripping his shirt off, Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters.

The fateful disrobing reportedly occurred after Plesac's start on Sunday, his second straight rough outing. Plesac lasted only 3.2 innings while giving up five runs (three earned) and striking out one in an 8-5 loss to the last-place Minnesota Twins.

Plesac will reportedly meet with a hand specialist in Ohio on Wednesday, at which point Cleveland will now more about his timetable. Plesac currently holds a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts, with 57 strikeouts and 12 walks in 58.2 innings pitched.

However silly the injury, it does leave Cleveland, currently 25-20 and second in the AL Central, in a seriously worrisome position. As The Athletic's Ivan Maisel notes, losing Plesac means the team now needs a new starting pitcher for Wednesday, Friday and one game in Monday's doubleheader.

Another weird MLB injury

There's really no sport with random injuries like baseball.

Just this month, we've had Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesus Luzardo break his hand by bumping it against the desk while playing video games and Atlanta Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa break his hand by punching a dugout bench.

Here is a considerable, but by no means comprehensive, list of ways baseball players have been injured in bizarre fashion:

And all of that has happened in just the last decade.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Reports: Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, others sent home after exposure

    Multiple reports stating that a Cleveland Browns player has tested positive for COVID-19 and "several" others were sent home due to contact.

  • Mets pitcher Jordan Yamamoto tells fans to stop harassing his wife on Twitter after bad start

    Jordan Yamamoto chastised Mets fans after they tweeted mean things to his wife.

  • Kyle Gibson hurt? That, other injuries in Texas Rangers Mailbag question of the day

    The right-hander has been pitching with a strained right groin the past few starts, but he could be ready again by June 1.

  • No crowd restrictions in place for Detroit Lions games at Ford Field this fall

    Officially, the Lions played 12 of 16 games at stadiums with no paid attendance. They played twice in front of crowds of more than 10,000 people.

  • Dave Kaval, A's fan-friendly president, tweets amazement at Las Vegas playoff game, irking base

    Oakland president Dave Kaval tweets a video from a Golden Knights playoff game, irking the fanbase as the A's explore relocation possibilities.

  • VW says Lamborghini is not for sale after reported $9.2 billion bid

    The non-binding offer sets out terms for the purchase of Automobili Lamborghini by Switzerland's Quantum Group AG, which has formed a consortium with London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management, Autocar reported. The report, citing offer documents, also said that the consortium would include job assurances for existing Lamborghini employees for up to five years and the creation of 850 new jobs.

  • Padres rally in 9th vs Brews stalls, 9-game win streak ends

    Brewers closer Josh Hader stopped San Diego’s rally in the ninth inning and the Padres’ nine-game winning streak ended Monday night with a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee. Fresh off sweeping a nine-game homestand, the Padres trailed 5-0 going into the ninth. Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer off Angel Perdomo in the ninth.

  • If You Got Moderna, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says

    Now that masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated people in most spaces, it's more important than ever to make sure the vaccine is protecting you as best it can. Experts predict that over time, the vaccine's efficacy will wane, causing you to need a booster shot at some point down the line. While you should feel confident you're protected for the time being, health experts are already offering their best guess as to when you'll need to sit down for another shot. And according to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, you might need a booster sooner than you think.RELATED: If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says.Axios reached out to Bancel via email to get his take on when those who got the Moderna vaccine would need a third shot. On May 19, the CEO predicted an eight- to nine-month gap between your original Moderna vaccination and a booster shot. "People at highest risks (elderly, healthcare workers) were vaccinated in December/January," Bancel said. "So I would do [a] September start for those at highest risk."Saying that he didn't want to take any chances, Bancel added, "I think as a country we should rather be two months too early than two months too late with outbreaks in several places."During an Axios live event on May 19, the timing of booster shots was on everyone's mind. Multiple experts weighed in on when they thought the time would come for another shot, including Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Bourla also believes that those who were vaccinated earliest could be up for a third dose as early as September. "The data that I see coming, they are supporting the notion that likely there will be a need for a booster somewhere between eight and 12 months," he said.White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, agrees that a booster shot in the near future is likely. "I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary [shot] because the durability of protection against coronaviruses is generally not lifelong," Fauci told Axios. However, some experts believe we may be able to wait longer than eight months to a year. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. On May 11's COVID: What Comes Next podcast from Providence Journal and USA Today, Ashish Jha, MD, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, predicted that you won't need a booster shot sooner than a year after your first round. "Vaccine-induced immunity is quite good," Jha offered. He expects immunity to last "at least a year but probably longer." While experts have made their best predictions based on what they know, the decisions surrounding booster shots rely on data that has not yet been acquired.The longest duration the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been studied for is six months, so experts know very little about how the vaccine behaves beyond that. An April 6 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that the Moderna vaccine is 94 percent effective after six months. Meanwhile, Pfizer shared a study on April 1 that found its vaccine is 91 percent effective six months after the second shot.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says These 2 Things Determine If You Need a COVID Booster.

  • 2021 MLB Mock Draft: Could Red Sox land stud pitcher Jack Leiter?

    Baseball America's latest MLB Mock Draft has the Red Sox taking dynamic Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter. Here's a look at what Leiter brings to the table.

  • ‘Toughest loss I’ve ever experienced.’ How will TCU baseball respond after meltdown?

    Haylen Green and the Frogs try to bounce back as they get another shot at Kansas State to open the Big 12 tournament.

  • Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

    Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.

  • Kliff Kingsbury a long shot to with Coach of the Year

    At +3500 odds, only five coaches have longer odds than Kingsbury.

  • MLB Power Rankings: Where Red Sox stand as AL East stays hot

    The Red Sox are holding strong in a tight American League East. Here's how they stack up against the other 29 MLB teams with June looming.

  • Chad Knaus imagines what win No. 269 for Hendrick will feel like

    Hendrick Motorsports' Vice President of Competition Chad Knaus imagines what win No. 269 for the organization will feel like and reflects on what Rick Hendrick has meant for the racing community.

  • Seahawks sign TE Cam Sutton

    Seattle is adding some depth to its offense. The Seahawks are signing tight end Cam Sutton, according to agent Sam Leaf. Sutton signed with the Panthers last year as an undrafted free agent, but Carolina cut him in mid-August. He played his college ball at Fresno State, where he caught nine passes for 154 yards in [more]

  • Rachel Heck caps magical freshman season with ANNIKA Award

    Rachel Heck won six times, including at the NCAA Championship, in an incredible freshman season.

  • Tennis-Former champ Halep withdraws from French Open due to calf injury

    Halep retired from her Italian Open second-round match against Angelique Kerber last week. Halep won her maiden Gram Slam title at the French Open in 2018, beating American Sloane Stephens in the final.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Russell Westbrook powers Wizards beatdown of Pacers in NBA play-in tournament

    The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.

  • Golf-Maple Leafs fan Conners puts business first as bed beckons

    Corey Conners has waited all his life to watch his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs meet their historic rivals in the National Hockey League playoffs, but the little matter of leading a major golf championship is getting in the way of his viewing pleasure. The Leafs started their first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night barely an hour after Conners wrapped up a superb five-under-par 67 in the opening round at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. But with a 5 a.m. alarm looming in order to rise for his early second-round tee time, the Canadian golfer indicated it would be business first as he plans to tuck in before the end of the hockey game.