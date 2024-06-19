‘Cleveland, this is for you!’ Remembering the Cavs championship 8 years later

**Related Video Above: Looking back at the big win in year’s past

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It feels like yesterday, but in fact it’s been eight whole years since the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first ever team to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA Finals.

The victory over the Golden State Warriors (kindly wiping that smile off Draymond Green’s face) ended the decades-long championship drought for Cleveland sports teams and catapulted LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, J.R. Smith and the rest of the crew into essential Northeast Ohio sainthood.

Is LeBron James coming back to Cleveland? Courtside appearance causes stir

When Akron’s own James screamed the now famous phrase, “Cleveland, this is for you!” following the game, a whole legion of Cleveland fans around the country wept and cheered along with him. When Smith refused to put a shirt on for what seemed like a whole summer in honor of the win, it felt right and proper. Whenever the long-since traded Irving comes back to town, he’s remembered for his important 3-pointer at the end of Game 7 and not the way he left the team.

Let’s take a look back at the big win and the subsequent victory parade that brought more than a million people to downtown Cleveland in the photo gallery below:

FILE – In this June 19, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, celebrates with teammates after Game 7 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif. It was quite a year for James, who powered Cleveland to its own comeback from a 3-1 deficit against Golden State for the city’s first major professional sports championship since 1964. He tried to cheer the Indians to a second title for Cleveland, but they fell just short. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, center, is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Anderson Varejao during the first half of Game 7 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 19: Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving #2, LeBron James #23, Tristan Thompson #13, Kevin Love #0 and J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers return to Cleveland after wining the NBA Championships on June 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: LeBron James points at the crowd during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to bring the first professional sports championship to the city of Cleveland since 1964. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: Cleveland fans wait in a parking garage at the Jack Casino prior to the start of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to bring the first professional sports championship to the city of Cleveland since 1964. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James, right, and Kyrie Irving hug during a rally Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers made history by overcoming a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals and end the city’s 52-year drought without a professional sports championship. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers takes a photo as the crowd cheers during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers throws beads to the crowd during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 19: Cleveland Cavaliers fans celebrate in the street after the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship on June 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The victory brings the first professional sports championship to the city of Cleveland since 1964. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

Cool it! Northeast Ohio ice cream stands only open for the summer

No matter what else happens in Cleveland professional sports, we’ll always have this.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.