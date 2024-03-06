Cleveland native Jerome Baker seems wide open to joining Browns

With 2024 NFL free agency right around the corner, linebacker Jerome Baker appears open to returning home to Northeast Ohio and joining the Cleveland Browns.

After getting released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, Baker is now in search of a new home. As a native of Cleveland and a former Ohio State Buckeye, there is a natural allure to wanting to link him to the Browns. Baker himself seems open to it as well, liking a post that said, “Look good in Orange and Brown. C’mon home 216!”

The Browns, however, have not historically spent money at the linebacker position on the open market. They have signed Anthony Walker Jr. to just three consecutive one-year deals, re-signed Sione Takitaki to a one-year deal, and before that signed B.J. Goodson to just a one-year deal.

Just 27 years old and a proven contributor at the linebacker position, Baker might be worth stretching that mindset a bit. Only time will tell if the Benedictine alum will be on his way back to Cleveland.

Seems like Jerome Baker definitely would not be opposed to coming home #Browns pic.twitter.com/19YUYgBfll — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) March 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire