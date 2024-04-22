Cleveland Monsters make it to playoffs after 3-1 win over Toronto Marlies

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Monsters have officially made it to the playoffs after their weekend win over the Toronto Marlies.

The Monsters beat the Marlies 3-1 on Sunday at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, finishing the regular season 40-24-5-3. They clinched the first North Division Championship title in franchise history, according to a press release from the Cleveland Monsters.

With Sunday’s win, Monsters’ Jet Greaves picked up his 61st career win, setting a new franchise record for most wins by a goaltender, according to the release.

The Monsters will now advance to the best-of-five North Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs as the first seed. They will take on the winner of a best-of-three First Round series between fifth-seed Toronto Marlies and fourth-seed Belleville Senators.

Games dates will be announced after the First Round series.

You can get your Cleveland Monsters playoff tickets on Monday starting at 1 p.m. Click here for the latest Monsters playoff information and discounted and free Monsters tickets.

