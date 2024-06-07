Cleveland Monsters keep series alive

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Monsters made a big win Thursday to keep the series alive.

The Monsters beat the Hershey Bears 3-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland scored one goal in each period.

The win avoided elimination for the team.

They trail in the Eastern Conference Finals best-of-seven series 3-1.

The crowd may have had something to do with the win.

More than 12,000 people came out to support the team.

The Monsters host the Bears for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

