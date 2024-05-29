Cleveland Monsters facing Hershey in Eastern Conference Finals — what to know

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Monsters are gearing up to face the Hershey Bears in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs starting this week.

In a best-of-seven series, the Monsters are heading to Hershey, Pennsylvania for Games 1 and 2 on Thursday, May 30, and Saturday, June 1.

Then, the Monsters return home to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, June 4, and Thursday, June 6. If needed, Game 5 will also be in Cleveland on Saturday, June 8.

All games start at 7 p.m.

Dirty deeds: CLE tops list for most type of this litter

Fans interested in attending home playoff games can buy single-game tickets for as low as $10 on the Cleveland Monsters’ website.

According to team officials, anyone who signs up for a 2024-2025 Monsters Hockey Membership will get into the next home playoff game for free.

When will Top Thrill 2 reopen?

There are also watch party options at Pioneer Cleveland for fans to catch away games. Learn more about watch party details here.

If the Monsters win the series, they will go on to face the winner of the Western Conference Finals, either the Coachella Valley Firebirds or the Milwaukee Admirals.

Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, May 30 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 pm

Game 2 – Saturday, June 1 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 pm

Game 3 – Tuesday, June 4 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 7 pm

Game 4 – Thursday, June 6 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 7 pm

*Game 5 – Saturday, June 8 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 7 pm

*Game 6 – Monday, June 10 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 pm

*Game 7 – Wednesday, June 12 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 pm

Learn more about the playoffs here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.