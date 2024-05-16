Cleveland Monsters enter Game 1 of Calder Cup Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Monsters enter the next round of the Calder Cup playoffs Thursday after an exhilarating win Friday night!

The Cleveland Monsters are continuing their 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs with the North Division Finals against the Syracuse Crunch with Game 1 on May 16 at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

2024 Monsters Calder Cup North Division Finals schedule:

Game 1: May 16 at 7 p.m. – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game 2: May 18 at 1 p.m. – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game 3: May 22 at 7 p.m. – Upstate Medical University Arena

(If necessary) Game 4: May 24 at 7 p.m. – Upstate Medical University Arena

(If necessary) Game 5: May 26 at 3 p.m. – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Cleveland Monsters will be hosting Watch Parties in Northeast Ohio so fans can join in on the fun, even for away games. There will be raffles, giveaways and a playoff atmosphere. Those parties will be held at:

Game 3: May 22 at 7 p.m. – Main Event Avon

(If necessary) Game 4: May 24 at 7 p.m. – Pioneer in Cleveland

According to the Cleveland Monsters, fans attending the Game 4 watch party at Pioneer will need to make a reservation by calling (216) 998-5355 and mentioning the Monsters Watch Party.

Click here for more details and information about watch party locations.

At game 1 on May 16, the first 5,000 Monsters fans will get a t-shirt courtesy of Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio and a rally towel courtesy of truenorth. For Game 2 on May 18, the first 5,000 fans will get a Monsters playoff rally towel courtesy of The May.

For more Monsters gear, click here.

Click here to get your tickets now.

