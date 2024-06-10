Cleveland Monsters crush the Bears, keep series alive

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WJW) – The hometown crowd clearly made a major difference for the Cleveland Monsters.

They crushed the Bears Saturday to keep the series alive.

The Monsters were facing elimination before coming home to Cleveland for the last two games.

Saturday, Captain Brendan Gaunce and Josh Dunne each scored twice. Cleveland beat the Bears 5-1.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Cleveland Monsters defenceman Denton Mateychuk (3) on the ice during the third period of the American Hockey League Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 between the Hershey Bears at Cleveland Monsters on June 8, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Cleveland Monsters center Josh Dunne (21) plays the puck during the second period of the American Hockey League Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 between the Hershey Bears at Cleveland Monsters on June 8, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Cleveland Monsters left wing Mikael Pyyhtia (82) on the ice Hershey Bears defenceman Jake Massie (2) during the first period of the American Hockey League Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 between the Hershey Bears at Cleveland Monsters on June 8, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Cleveland Monsters mascot Sully on the ice prior to the American Hockey League Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 between the Hershey Bears at Cleveland Monsters on June 8, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Cleveland Monsters center Brendan Gaunce (10) celebrates with Cleveland Monsters left wing James Malatesta (11), Cleveland Monsters defenceman Denton Mateychuk (3), Cleveland Monsters left wing Stefan Matteau (25), and Cleveland Monsters defenceman Marcus Bjork (47) after scoring a goal during the second period of the American Hockey League Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 between the Hershey Bears at Cleveland Monsters on June 8, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bears lead the series 3-2, but the Monsters have won two straight while facing elimination.

According to the American Hockey League, attendance in Cleveland was over 13,000 on Saturday.

The puck drops Monday in Hershey at 7 p.m.

Game 7, if necessary, will be in Hershey on Wednesday.

