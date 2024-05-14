Cleveland Marathon is this weekend. What you need to know

*The above video shows a man running in the 2023 Cleveland Marathon wearing a “special suit”

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The excitement is building for this weekend’s 47th Cleveland Marathon, so we’ve put together some info you need to know.

The start and finish line for the full and half marathons will be on St. Clair Avenue Northeast and W. Mall Drive at Mall B.

You can click here to see the course maps for the full and half marathon, plus maps for water stops and other events.

Frequently asked questions about the 2024 Cleveland Marathon, including when and where is packet pick-up, can be found right here.

Road Closures

As usual, plenty of road closures for the weekend race. You can check out the list of closings here.

Schedule for Sunday’s Cleveland Marathon

Cleveland Marathon & Half Marathon (runners and walkers)

– Start is 7 a.m.

– Location: St. Clair Avenue and West Mall Drive

University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute Cleveland Half Marathon

– Start is 7 a.m.

– St. Clair Avenue and West Mall Drive

26.3 Mile After Party presented by Fat Head’s Brewery

– Opens at 8 a.m.

– Location: Mall B

Best Spots to Watch:

(Please note, you may need to access various areas before road closings so please plan

accordingly)

Full and Half Marathon

● Public Square – Mile .8

● Playhouse Square – Mile 1.5

● Cleveland State University – Mile 2

● Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – Mile 4.6

● Browns Stadium – Mile 5

● Flats East Bank: Beer Heads, Cockyʼs Bagels – Mile 5.2 ☕🍺

● PLX North Run Club & Lululemon

● Rum Runners – Mile 5.8

● Radio Station 107.3 – Mile 6.6

● Grumpyʼs Cafe – Mile 7.8

● Rowley Inn – Mile 9

● Luna Bakery – Mile 13

● Harness Cycle Cheer Group – 14

● Le Petite Triange – Mile 14.3

● Detroit Shoreway Runners – Bridge & W. 69th – Mile 16.4

● The Centers for Families and Children – Mile 17

● PSI Education Station – Mile 17.5

● Ready Set Roasters Coffee – 18.3

● Brewnuts – Mile 17.9☕🍺

● TriCle & Cleveland Triathlon Club – Mile 20St. Malachi Cheer Group – Mile 25.3



10,000 runners participated in last year’s 46th annual Cleveland Marathon, which includes a 5K, 10K, half Marathon, and full marathon. The marathon also includes a Kids Run and other races.

