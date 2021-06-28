Cleveland OF Josh Naylor to see specialist for broken ankle

·1 min read
MLB: Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins
In this article:
The Cleveland Indians confirmed Monday that outfielder Josh Naylor suffered a closed fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during Sunday's collision with a teammate in Minneapolis.

Naylor, 24, was scheduled to return to Cleveland on Monday to be evaluated by foot/ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz to determine the extent of the injury.

He was injured in the fourth inning of Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He collided with second baseman Ernie Clement in shallow right field while both players were trying to catch a ball hit by Jorge Polanco.

Naylor went flying and landed awkwardly before immediately signaling for medical attention. His right ankle was placed into an air cast before he was taken off the field in a cart.

Naylor is hitting .253 with seven homers and 21 RBIs in 69 games this season. A first-round draft pick (12th overall) by the Miami Marlins in 2015, he is a career .250 hitter with 16 home runs and 59 RBIs in 203 games with the San Diego Padres (2019-20) and Indians (2020-21).

--Field Level Media

