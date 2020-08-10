Cleveland instructs pitcher Mike Clevinger to quarantine away from team after he broke team protocol

Another Cleveland Indians pitcher has to quarantine after breaking team protocol. Mike Clevinger will miss at least a few days after the team found out Clevinger broke quarantine while the team was in Chicago.

As a result, Clevinger will miss his scheduled start against the Chicago Cubs, according to Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

Mike Clevinger also violated team rules during this past road trip. A statement from the Indians: pic.twitter.com/RS64c4vBoA — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) August 10, 2020

The team’s full statement read:

“Today the organization learned that RHP Mike Clevinger violated team protocols on the club’s recent road trip to Chicago. He has been instructed to quarantine and will undergo subsequent testing while away from the team. RHP Adam Plutko will start in his place on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs. The Cleveland Indians will continue to keep the health and safety of out players, coaches and staff members as our top priority.”

It’s unclear when Clevinger will be cleared to return.

Mike Clevinger is not the first Cleveland player who has to quarantine

The news makes Clevinger the second Cleveland pitcher to be instructed to quarantine over the past couple days. The team sent pitcher Zach Plesac back to Cleveland on Sunday after learning Plesac went out with his friends Saturday night. Plesac will spend 72 hours away from the team.

Clevinger and Plesac reportedly went out together the same night, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Clevinger defended Plesac during a team meeting Sunday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

