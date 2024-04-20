Cleveland Guardians and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (8-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (14-6, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Alex Wood (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (2-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -167, Athletics +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Cleveland has gone 4-3 in home games and 14-6 overall. The Guardians have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.08.

Oakland is 8-12 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Athletics have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.95.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has four doubles and five home runs for the Guardians. Gabriel Arias is 9-for-30 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

JJ Bleday leads the Athletics with a .243 batting average, and has three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI. Abraham Toro is 11-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Athletics: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.