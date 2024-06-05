Cleveland Guardians game postponed due to weather

**Related Video Above: New 2024 Cleveland Guardians uniforms.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With storms reportedly headed toward Northeast Ohio Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians have opted to postpone tonight’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The game is being rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 26 as part of a doubleheader the next time the Royals are in town.

“Fans holding tickets to the June 5 contest can use their exact same ticket to enter the 1:10 p.m. contest on August 26 and do not have to exchange,” the team said in a statement.

Thursday’s game is still scheduled for 1:10 p.m. The Guardians came from behind Tuesday night, to beat the Royals 8-5 at Progressive Field.

