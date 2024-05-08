Cleveland Guardians fall to Detroit Tigers 11-7

CLEVELAND (AP) — Andy Ibáñez homered his first two times up and drove in four runs and Ryan Vilade got his first major league hit and three RBIs in his debut for Detroit, leading the Tigers to an 11-7 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Ibáñez homered on the third pitch of the game from Logan Allen and added a three-run shot in the second. Ibáñez hit a double in the eighth inning and finished 4 for 4 with a walk and four runs.

Vilade, who was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Toledo, singled home two runs in the third off Pedro Avila (1-1) and another in the seventh to put the Tigers up 9-7. His first plate appearance with Colorado in 2021 and his first hit as a major leaguer came 963 days apart.

“It was long,” said the 25-year-old, who had the ball from his first hit and three other game balls on a shelf in his locker.

Although Vilade didn’t make Detroit’s opening-day roster, he didn’t get discouraged. He went to the minors and worked on his game, recently adding a leg kick to help his timing at the plate.

In the end, it worked out.

“Whenever it’s that period of time, you question but you’ve got to keep going,” said Vilade. “I was looking for an opportunity, that’s why I signed here with the Tigers. I got the opportunity tonight and glad we could win.”

Matt Vierling’s two-run single in the eighth helped Detroit open a four-run lead as the Tigers ended a four-game losing skid.

Detroit reliever Tyler Holton (3-0) pitched three scoreless innings after starter Kenta Maeda got roughed up for seven runs in two innings.

Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer and José Ramírez and Will Brennan had two RBIs apiece as Cleveland had its winning streak stopped at three.

Guardians rookie Kyle Manzardo went 0 for 4 and is hitless in seven at-bats with five strikeouts since being promoted on Monday.

Ibáñez’s second homer off Allen put the Tigers up 5-2. Allen lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits.

“He struggled,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said of Allen. “He was getting behind counts and then kind of missing some pitches over the middle. Credit to them. They were aggressive. They came out swinging and didn’t miss much.”

After the Guardians scored five runs in the second, the Tigers tied it 7-all in the third when Vilade, playing in his first major league game since he debuted with the Rockies, got his first hit and RBIs.

Vilade didn’t sleep much Monday night after being told he was joining the Tigers. There was enough time to contact his mom, Jennifer, who made it to the game from Dallas with his grandma.

“It felt like debuting all over again,” he said. “Nervous but confident. I’m older now and just grateful for the opportunity.”

“I’m happy for him,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “He has wanted that first hit from the moment he got called up. You want to feel like a contributor right away. He’ll feel good tonight about being a big leaguer.”

For the second straight game, the Tigers led off with a homer as Ibáñez connected against Allen. On Monday, Riley Greene homered on the first pitch from Triston McKenzie — the Tigers’ only run in a 2-1 loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: INF Gio Urshela (hamstring) hit and tested his leg with some on-field running before the game. He’ll be examined by the team’s medical staff on Wednesday, and barring any setbacks, he’s expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment later this week.

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (sore elbow) has had no issues while building back strength and stamina following a recent setback. Vogt said Williams, who initially got hurt throwing a weighted ball in spring training, has not had any simulated games or bullpen sessions scheduled yet. “Taking it a day at a time right now, just making sure he checks each box and feels good,” Vogt said.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Reese Olson (0-4, 2.70 ERA) starts the matinee series finale against Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (2-1, 4.46).

