Cleveland Guardians complete comeback, beat Oakland A's in extra innings

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, right, is congratulated by Josh Naylor after scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Another night, another Guardians win in extra innings.

The Guardians overcame a nightmarish start by Zach Plesac and a blown save by Emmanuel Clase to beat the Oakland A's 12-11 Monday night.

The Guardians (4-1) have now won in extra innings on back-to-back days.

Plesac recorded only three outs and was tagged for six earned runs. Xzavion Curry pitched the next five innings, allowing two runs and allowing the Guardians hitters some time.

The Guardians finally closed the gap in the eighth, when A's right fielder Conner Capel misplayed a routine hit by Jose Ramirez, allowing it to go all the way to the wall. That scored Steven Kwan from first, giving the Guardians a 9-8 lead. Ramirez then came home to score on a shallow flyout off the bat of Josh Bell.

In the bottom of the ninth, Emmanuel Clase blew his first save of 2023 via Seth Brown's score-tying, two-out, two-run home run to center field.

In the top of the 10th, Ramirez singled home a run and Amed Rosario scored on a wild pitch. Eli Morgan then earned the save in the bottom half of the inning.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians beat A's in extra innings to complete comeback