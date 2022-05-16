Cleveland Guardians acquire Yohan Ramirez from Mariners

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez throws against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Guardians have announced the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramirez from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Ramirez will be optioned to Triple-A Columbus. Reliever James Karinchak has been transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Ramirez.

In three seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Ramirez has posted a 3.97 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 56⅔ innings. This season, he has a 7.56 ERA in 8 1/3 innings. Ramirez was a Rule 5 Draft selection from the Houston Astros.

Karinchak has yet to make his season debut after being sidelined with a strained muscle in his back.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians complete trade with Mariners, acquire Yohan Ramirez