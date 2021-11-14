Cleveland, New England trade impressive drives in Foxboro

If the first quarter is any indication, fans at Gillette Stadium will be treated to some impressive offense, and perhaps get a chance to leave Foxborough before it gets dark.

The Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots traded massive opening drives to open the proceedings, with both teams reaching the end zone to draw the first quarter to a close with the score knotted at seven.

New England won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, so the Browns responded with an 11-play, 84-yard drive culminating in a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Austin Hooper. The Browns were able to get the run game going behind their stout offensive line, as running back D’Ernest Johnson had four carries on the drive for 48 yards, including a long of 24 yards.

Ultimately the Browns would find the end zone on this 4th-and-goal pass from Mayfield to Hooper:

New England would answer with a long march of their own. The Patriots countered with a 15-play, 83-yard drive that covered over nine minutes. The biggest play of their drive was a third-down conversion on a screen pass from Mac Jones to Brandon Bolden. That play, which picked up 20 yards, allowed the Patriots to convert a 3rd-and-13.

Jones would then connect with Hunter Henry on this beautiful touch pass on 2nd-and-goal:

New England responds with a @Hunter_Henry84 TD to even the score! #ForeverNE 📺: #CLEvsNE on CBS

It is early in the game, and the season, but with both teams entering Sunday with identical 5-4 records, this game has huge playoff implications. If this pace keeps up, fans will be treated to a thrilling finish.

And perhaps an early trip home before the sun sets.