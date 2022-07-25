Cleveland.com poll picks Big Ten division winners, conference champion. Where is Ohio State?

The annual Big Ten media days will be kicking off this week in Indianapolis, and that means it’s almost time to start gearing up for the start of the 2022 college football season.

That of course means that you can see your Ohio State Buckeyes performing athletic feats of endeavors on your television screen soon, but it also means that it’s time for the annual Cleveland.com poll that asks Big Ten writers to pick the winner of each division and conference champion.

As you would imagine, with so much coming back, the writers have a high opinion of the Buckeyes, but just how high?

It must be noted before we did into all of it, that this is the 12th year of the Cleveland.com poll. It fills a void left when the Big Ten stopped polling and publishing its own preseason efforts of the same. It hasn’t necessarily been the most accurate, picking the conference champion just three times during the twelve years.

Still, onward and upward we go with the results of this year’s 36-member panel.

First up … the West Division

West Division | First Place - Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a long first down in the third quarter against Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) during their football game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Points

246 points (31 first-place votes)

West Division | Second Place - Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Points

198 points (3 first-place votes)

West Division | Third Place - Minnesota Golden Gophers

P.J. Fleck Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

162 points (2 first-place votes)

West Division | Fourth Place - Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Points

153 points

West Division | Fifth Place - Nebraska Cornhuskers

What Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) looks onto the field during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

123 points (31 first-place votes)

West Division | Sixth Place - Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 27, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) teammates Tony Adams (6), and linebacker Isaiah Gay (92) team up to tackle Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Malik Washington (6) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

65 points

West Division | Seventh Place - Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

61 points

NEXT … The EAST Division

East Division | First-Place - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State coach Ryan Day talks C.J. Stroud potential with Jim Rome

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) talk during a timeout in the third quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: Columbus Dispatch Syndication

Total Points

252 points (36 first-place votes)

East Division | Second Place - Michigan Wolverines

Three Big Ten coaches that are primed for head jobs | Buckeyes Wire

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore (left), head coach Jim Harbaugh (center), and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

203 points

East Division | Third Place - Penn State Nittany Lions

Ohio State Football 2020 schedule: Ranking the games by difficulty

Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) and quarterback Sean Clifford (14) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

169 points

East Division | Fourth Place - Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State’s head coach Mel Tucker looks on during the spring football game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Total Points

162 points

East Division | Fifth Place - Maryland Terrapins

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of a Maryland Terrapins helmet on the sidelines during the second half of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

104 points

East Division | Sixth Place - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

60 points

East Division | Seventh Place - Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana reiterates stance on Ohio State going to B1G Championship Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Total Points

58 points

NEXT … Big Ten Championship game prediction

Big Ten Championship Game Predictions

Ohio State opens up as a -14.5 favorite over Wisconsin per BetMGM

Dec 2, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Ward (12) intercepts the ball while Wisconsin Badgers tight end Troy Fumagalli (81) defends in the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Top Matchup Predictions

Ohio State over Wisconsin (31 votes)

Ohio State over Iowa (3 votes)

Ohio State over Minnesota (2 votes)

Other Poll Notes according to Cleveland.com

OTHER POLL NOTES

• There is little consensus behind Wisconsin in the West, as every team received a vote to finish as high as third.

Iowa received first-place votes and a seventh-place vote. Minnesota was picked to finish anywhere from second through fifth. Purdue, Nebraska and Illinois were all picked as high as second and as low as seventh. Last-place pick Northwestern received a third-place vote.

