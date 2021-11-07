Cleveland at Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 7

Cleveland at Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cleveland (4-4), Cincinnati (5-3)

Cleveland at Cincinnati Game Preview

Why Cleveland Will Win

Is this the game when the Browns kick it in with the passing game?

This is the best running team in the NFL – and Nick Chubb should start to do a little more as he shakes the rust off – but the Bengals are coming off a rough day making Mike White look like the next great Jet superstar quarterback, not Zach Wilson. At least for now.

No, Baker Mayfield won’t go off, but the Bengals are just okay against the run and it has to be pushed early. Cincinnati’s ground game has been stronger over the last month, and then came the Jet fiasco.

Cincinnati isn’t running on the Brown D, but …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Burrow keeps on rolling.

Ja’Marr Chase continue to keep putting up epic numbers for a rookie receiver – he’s not in the Randy Moss category yet rookie-wise, but he’s a weekly scoring machine – CJ Uzomah has become a dangerous tight end, and Burrow has become the best quarterback no one is pumping up.

It’s sort of hard to be that when you lose to the Jets, but the offense continues to be great, the defense has far more problems with good passing game than good rushing attacks, and this team won’t have any issues making this a shootout.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Cleveland keep up?

The defense has been phenomenal, but 17 points isn’t going to get it done. That’s what the Cleveland O has put up in four of the last give games.

Cincinnati bounces back with a sharp performance at home before heading into the off week. This played like a team with a tired defense coming off a big game against a tired Baltimore squad, but it’ll find the juice offensively to push Cleveland a bit out of its comfort zone.

Cleveland at Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 24

Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 4

