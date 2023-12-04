Cleveland Central Catholic vs. Mayfield boys basketball: Wildcats unable to overcome second-half hole, fall, 57-48

Dec. 3—Mayfield trailed Cleveland Central Catholic by six after committing five turnovers in the first quarter as part of the Great Lakes Classic on Dec. 3 at Cleveland Heights.

The Wildcats rallied around the play of Mason Lathan in the second quarter to make it a one-possession game. The senior nearly had a first-half double-double that got the Wildcats back in the contest as they were down two at intermission. But a slow start to the second half put them right in the same hole again.

This time, the Wildcats couldn't climb out of it and fell, 57-48, to the Ironmen. Mayfield is 0-2 on the season.

Ball control was an issue for the Wildcats early. Coach Will Brand talked to his team about playing with pace and control. With a mix of experience and new names, he knew there would be a learning curve early.

Brand was pleased with how the Wildcats responded to the adjustments and battled back into the game.

"We finally started to make a couple shots," Brand said. "We picked up the defense as well. We're a little shorter than we've been in the past in both height and in numbers. But we did a great job of trying to box out. Right now we just need to gang rebound. We have to make sure that we strive to continue to get better."

Lathan's play led Mayfield back into the contest. The guard controlled the scoring and glass for Mayfield. He was the game's leading sorer with 25 points, and he added 10 rebounds. Xavier Vickerstaff was just short of joining him in double figures with nine points.

With just over a minute and a half left, the Wildcats pushed it to a two-possession game. But the Ironmen came up big from the charity stripe, making all of their free throws in the second half.

While a first win eluded Mayfield, Brand was happy with the improvements he saw overall from the season opener against Nordonia. To go from a 35-point loss to contending for a win showed quick growth.

"That was the biggest takeaway from today. We got better," Brand said. "The result wasn't a win, but we got better. Going forward that's what we need to keep striving to do. Two games don't define us, we just need to keep getting better."

Andre McCullough led Cleveland Central Catholic with 17 points. Ka'elon Hurt added 12, eight of which were from the line.

Mayfield looks for its first win of the season on Dec. 8 with a nonconference game at VASJ.

THE SCORE

Cleveland Central Catholic 57, Mayfield 48