Cleveland Cavs sign guard Sam Merrill to a multi-year contract

Mar 4, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) kneels on the south in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Sam Merrill to a multi-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Merrill, 6-foot-4, 197 pounds, initially signed a 10-day contract with the team March 3 and has appeared in one game. He joined the Cavs from the Cleveland Charge, the organization’s G-League affiliate where he averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.

Cavs beat Hornets:Darius Garland sparks Cavaliers rally from 16-point deficit

He’s played in 37 NBA games with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played for its 2021 championship team, with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cavs.

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Merrill with the 60th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Utah State University.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Cavaliers sign guard Sam Merrill to multi-year contract