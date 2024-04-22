Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Livestream: Where to Watch the NBA Playoff Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Fans can watch the Cleveland vs. Orlando game online with a live TV streaming service, including Sling TV.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are headed back to the NBA Playoffs for the second season in a row, and it’s gearing up to be a matchup worth streaming. On Monday’s 7 p.m. tipoff at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Orlando, the No. 5 seed, will face off in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs series. This is the second game they’ve gone up against each other, with the Cavaliers winning the first game. The Cavaliers may have the home-court advantage in the seven-game series, but the Magic beat the Cavaliers 116-109 back on Feb. 22.

After losing to the New York Knicks in last year’s first round of the NBA Playoffs, the pressure is still on for the No. 4 Cavaliers, so if you’re a cord-cutter looking to still watch the game live, here’s the rundown on where to livestream Cleveland vs. Orlando game online.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Basketball Game Online

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic game airs live on ESPN on April 22. But if you’ve cut your cable, here’s how your quick streaming guide:

Stream Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Basketball Game on Sling TV

Cleveland vs Orlando will be televised on ESPN, and Sling’s Orange subscription is the best live TV streamer that offers access to the channel. Cord-cutters can test out the plan with $30 off their first 3 months of Sling. The Sling plan then hops up to the standard $40 a month after that. Over 32 channels come included with your Orange subscription, including ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, so you’ll be able to catch all of the NBA playoffs for just $90.

Another great option is their Orange + Blue package, which carries ESPN, TNT, and FOX Sports, and RSNs (in select areas). Best of all, this Orange + Blue package starts at just $60 a month, and you can also get certain conference channels with the Sling Sports Extra add-on ($11 a month).

When Is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Playoff Game? Date, Time

Cleveland plays Orlando on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Cleveland vs. Orlando Odds & Predictions

Ahead of the big game, the Cavaliers have the advantage with a betting line of Cavaliers -4.5 and over-under point total of 207.5. Cleveland has won two of their last three games heading into the postseason, and topped the Indiana Pacers 129-120 on April 12. The Magic did clutch the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, but dropped three of their last four games in the regular season. Breaking through the Magics best-in-the-league defense will be critical, as well as focusing on shooting from the field (one of the main reasons the Cavaliers lost early on to the Knicks last year was poor shooting).

