Cleveland Cavaliers pick up options on Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro; five waived

Making two expected moves, the Cavaliers exercised the third-year option on center/forward Evan Mobley and the fourth-year option on guard Isaac Okoro Saturday.

Both options are for 2023-24.

The Cavs also waived guards Sharife Cooper and R.J. Nembhard and forwards Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton and Jamorko Pickett ahead of Wednesday night's season opener at Toronto. Nembhard was signed to a two-way contract.

Selected third overall out of USC, Mobley was runner-up for NBA Rookie of the Year last season and a unanimous All-Rookie first-team pick. He appeared in 69 games (all starts) and averaged 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.67 blocks in 33.8 minutes.

Those numbers put him exclusive company, with Pau Gasol (2001-02), Tim Duncan (1997-98) and Chris Webber (1993-93) the only other rookies to average at least 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks.

Eastern Conference: Nets center Andre Drummond (0) tries to dunk but draws the foul on Cavaliers defender Evan Mobley (4) during the first half.

Cavs finish preseason 1-3:Evan Mobley shows newfound aggression in preseason debut as Cavs fall to Magic

Cavs starting spot open:Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro refuse to concede in starting 3 competition as Cavs beat Hawks

Mobley blocked at least one shot in 56 games, second in the NBA behind Jaren Jackson Jr. (71) of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Okoro, the fifth overall pick in 2020 out of Auburn University, averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 29.6 minutes of 67 games (61 starts). He scored in double figures 26 times and notched four 20-point games.

Okoro saw dramatic improvement in the final 28 games, making 23-of-50 (.460) beyond the arc, 10th-best in the league from long range in that span. Okoro's plus/minus of +99 tied for the seventh-best among all second-year players.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cavs pick up options on Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, waive five