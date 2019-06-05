Quicken Loans CEO provides update on Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's recovery from stroke

While his recovery will take time, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is still in good spirits after suffering a stroke last month in a Detroit-area hospital. (AP/Tony Dejak)

While his recovery will “take time,” Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is in good spirits less than two weeks after he suffered a stroke.

Gilbert was hospitalized late last month after he was not feeling well, and suffered a stroke at the hospital the next morning. The 57-year-old is currently recovering in a Detroit-area hospital, and, according to Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner, hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

“Dan Gilbert and his family are beyond grateful for the thoughts and well wishes from so many people as they focus on Dan’s recovery,” Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in a statement Wednesday. “Dan’s family is happy to share that he maintains his strong sense of humor and focus on constant improvement.

“In fact, a few days ago, Dan requested his favorite beverage. When the hospital staff informed him they were not able to provide it, in the humorous tone Dan is known for, he insisted that a review of the hospital’s beverage best-practices be completed.

“To be clear, Dan’s recovery is a process that will take time — but we are all confident that he will meet this challenge head on as he always does.”

The Quicken Loans Inc. founder owns multiple real estate ventures in both Cleveland and Detroit, and famously moved Quicken Loans’ headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010, making it one of the city’s largest employers.

Gilbert purchased the Cavaliers in 2005, and is one of the more prominent owners in the NBA. The Cavaliers have made five trips to the NBA Finals under Gilbert, and won the championship in 2016 — Cleveland’s first title in any sport since 1964.

