Cleveland Cavaliers overhaul coaching staff under Lue

Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts during the second quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Three assistant coaches are being replaced by the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason after the team let Jim Boylan and Phil Handy go this week.

The moves come on the heels of post player coach Vitaly Potapenko joining the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boylan, 63, has been an interim head coach in the NBA -- with Chicago and Milwaukee -- and was part of the Cavaliers' 2016 NBA title coaching staff. He began working in the NBA as a scout for the Cavaliers in 1992.

Handy was a player development coach.

According to ESPN, Dan Geriot and Damon Jones are taking on greater responsibilities.

