Kevin Love completely quits, hands Raptors 3-pointer with terrible turnover

Kevin Love isn’t happy with how things are going in Cleveland.

He essentially quit late in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 112-96 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night — and committed perhaps the worst turnover of the season in the process.

Kevin Love gives ball to Raptors in wild turnover

Love went to inbound the ball with less than 40 seconds left in the third quarter while the Cavaliers were down six points.

Well, that’s what he was supposed to do.

Love, instead of catching the ball and passing it in, just batted it wildly after the official tossed it to him — which set up the easiest 3-point play of the night for the Raptors.

As that was going on, Love wandered absentmindedly down the court.

What is Kevin Love doing 😅 pic.twitter.com/WpZP4UZJHL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2021

That play, along with the Malachi Flynn layup that preceded it, launched a 7-0 run to close out the quarter that gave the Raptors a double-digit lead and an easy path to the 16-point win.

Love didn’t play the rest of the game after that, and finished the night with 11 points and seven rebounds. He left the court before the final buzzer sounded, too.

Whether the 32-year-old veteran got caught up in the moment or is frustrated with the team’s larger trend of losing remains to be seen. The Cavs have lost eight of their past 10 games, and are set to miss the postseason for the third straight season.

For now, it’s unlikely that anything will be done about it. Love is in the second year of a four-year, $120 million deal with the organization. In the last 11 games of the regular season, coach J.B. Bickerstaff isn’t going to harp on it too much.

“You’ll have to ask Kevin,” Bickerstaff said of the incident after the game, via Cleveland.com. “We talked about it. He apologized to his teammates for it and we’ll move on.”

