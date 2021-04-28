Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love on inbounds pass snafu: 'The intent there wasn’t malicious'

Less than 24 hours had passed since Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love inadvertently swatted a ball inbounds late in Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors that led to a turnover and a wide-open 3-pointer. Since then, Love seemed in a better mood with his tone and more contrite with his words.

"The intent there wasn’t malicious," Love told USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday. "It wasn’t against the team."

With 33 seconds left in the third quarter, Raptors guard Malachi Flynn drove past Love for a layup just before Raptors forward Freddie Gillipsie shoved Love from behind. After stopping his momentum at the stanchion, Love glared at official Courtney Kirkland. Earlier in the game, Love had also been shoved from behind without any call. So when official Brandon Schwab gave Love the ball for the inbounds pass, he swatted at the ball instead of passing it to Cavs guard Darius Garland. The ball incidentally went in-bounds, resulting in Raptors forward Stanley Johnson picking up the loose ball and finding Flynn for the open 3-pointer.

"Not to say too much that could get me fined, but it was the officiating," Love said. "When I snagged that ball, I didn’t realize it wasn’t even inbounds. I was a little thrown off. I was going to go grab it and throw back into passing the ball to DG and move on. I get the optics. That’s something I have to take on the chin and understand that was a very bad look."

So after sitting the entire fourth quarter, Love said he apologized to the team in the locker room where teammates, coaches and front office staff were present. Love said "they all understand it was a quick moment," and the Cavaliers are not expected to discipline him. He added that he and Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff "have a great relationship." But after an unnamed teammate showed Love video of the incident, he became more aware of the potential big-picture ramifications.

"It’s something that you handle internally," Love said. "Over the course of the season, these types of things happen. Now in the world that we live in, that becomes a viral video or a meme. Everybody starts to talk about it. But with the relationship I have with my teammates, coaches and front office, everybody will take these 24-48 hours and then move on."

Season-long challenges

This moment partly captured the season-long challenges Love has faced with helping the Cavaliers (21-40) as they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Though Cleveland has a five-time All-Star (Love) and promising young talent (Garland, Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr.), the Cavaliers have missed a combined 212 games because of injuries. Love has missed 34 of those games after straining his right calf.

This moment also partly reflected Love’s ongoing process in dealing with mental health challenges, and finding ways to improve his wellness. Incidentally, the Kevin Love Fund has partnered with Coa to offer free virtual emotional fitness classes to 1,000 people through May in lieu of Mental Health Awareness Month. Love described Coa as "a mental health gym" that has therapist-led emotional fitness classes, therapist matchmaking and one-on-one therapy. Those classes will help participants master seven traits of emotional fitness, which Love said includes self awareness, empathy, mindfulness. curiosity, play, resilience and communication. Love added the classes will also center on "the community aspect" to help people deal with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and predicted "the impact will be huge."

Kevin Love has become one of the leading player voices for mental health advocacy in the NBA.

"We’ve taken some of the classes just knowing how good of a place this can be to start and how proactive we can be in doing so," Love said. "It’s a really beautiful thing and a place that can make your life easier, more enjoyable and take off a lot of that stress and anxiety. Hopefully, this can help curb some of these symptoms and anything that you’re feeling."

Love spoke from first-hand experience.

He has been among the NBA’s most vocal players about mental health and wellness in recent years both with initiatives and sharing his personal successes and failures. Love has maintained a big-picture perspective that he plays professional basketball and is about to enter the final season of a four-year, $120 million contract extension. But that has not shielded him from the daily struggles other people have also faced with dealing with concerns about the pandemic and social isolation. Love also experienced those challenges even before the pandemic.

After the Cavaliers acquired Love in 2014 in a four-team trade following LeBron James’ arrival, Love suddenly had the chance to win an NBA title after playing seven years with the Minnesota Timberwolves without any playoff appearances. Though he faced scrutiny with adjusting as the team’s third option behind James and Kyrie Irving, Love still thrived in that role. He helped the Cavs appear in four consecutive NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, and helped the team overcome a 3-1 Finals deficit in 2016.

Once James left Cleveland for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 offseason, however, the Cavs went from a championship-contending team to a rebuilding one. Despite that identify shift, Love and Cavaliers agreed to an extension.

"It’s tough to go from being on a team that is expected to make the Finals and win the Larry O’Brien trophy into a team that is rebuilding," Love said. "Accepting that and knowing that everyone has a verse to write and a part to play, that’s where I found myself."

That is also where Love both experienced success and failure with writing those chapters.

Love averaged similar numbers in 2018-19 (17 points on 38.5% shooting, 10.9 rebounds) and 2019-20 (17.6 points on 45% shooting, 9.8 rebounds) as he did during James’ final season with Cleveland (17.6 points on 45.8% shooting, 9.3 rebounds). While those numbers reflected Love’s consistency, it also captured Love’s failure to increase his output to partly offset James’ departure.

In the 2019-20 season, Love also expressed frustration on the court. During one regular-season game, Love angrily threw the ball to a teammate after repeatedly calling for the ball without initial success. During another game, Love slapped chairs during a timeout. As the Athletic reported, the Cavaliers also fined Love for a verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman about the organization’s direction after a morning shootaround.

Love also experienced frustration in two other areas. He became the subject of trade rumors leading into each year’s trade deadline. Love also missed substantial time because of injuries in 2016-17 (he had left knee surgery and missed 22 games), 2017-18 (fractured left hand, missed 23 games) and in 2018-19 (played only 22 games because of toe surgery). And this season, Love became sidelined during Cleveland’s preseason opener against Indiana on Dec. 12 after Pacers forward Domanta Sabonis kicked Love in the back of his right leg. Love returned two weeks later, only to leave after nine minutes of play before suffering a Grade 2 calf strain.

Though Love said his latest injury "wasn’t the most physically taxing" ailment he dealt with during his 13-year NBA career, he views the injury as "the most mentally taxing."

"The most frustrating part is in just wanting to help the team, play now, play great and be able to feel like myself," Love said. "I still feel like there’s that last corner to turn when it comes to this injury. From what I’ve heard from numerous doctors, they said this is their least favorite injury to predict and least favorite injury to see because it’s so hard to predict how long it’s going to take and how long the injury process is going to be. I still believe I’m recovering and getting over a mental hurdle and a physical hurdle. I think that has added to the frustration on top of losing some close games."

Nonetheless, the Cavaliers praised Love for how he handled both his absence and return. Love has averaged 13.4 points on 41% shooting and 7.4 rebounds in 14 games this month.

"Our young guys depend on him. They love to have him on the floor because he helps them on the court and makes their job easier out there on the floor," Bickerstaff said. "But while he wasn’t, he still has vision of the game. So he’s watching it and he’s talking about the coverages. He’s talking about what’s available and how we can execute and all of those things. He’s obviously had frustrations of his own. Don’t get me wrong. But he’s never let it get in the way of being a good teammate."

Bickerstaff said those words before the Cavaliers played the Raptors on Monday. Afterward, Bickerstaff hardly considered Love’s actions during that ill-fated inbounds pass against Toronto as an example of being a good teammate.

"That’s something that Kevin and I will talk about and have talked about," Bickerstaff said. "He had a lapse in judgment. He’s been great for us from a leadership standpoint this whole year, even through his difficulties and the injuries he’s been having. So I’ll leave it at that."

Garland described the incident as "just a little breakdown" and contended "it was nothing serious." Hence, Love stressed he can quickly rectify the latest adversity.

"Outside of these four Finals runs, I’ve never been on a team that’s closer and is so invested in the next man’s success," Love said. "Even when I was out, not being able to play and missing games, it’s great being around this team. I love being around these guys. It’s always that next-man up mentality. Each and every guy can go down the list of 15 to 16 players and say, 'That’s a good dude. He’s in it for the right things.' We just want to see each and every one of us have success."

Injuries hurt team success

Neither Love nor the Cavaliers have had much success this season. The Cavs’ game against Toronto perfectly illustrated why. Cleveland had only nine available players amid Sexton (concussion), Nance (left thumb fracture), Matthew Dellavedova (neck strain), Isaiah Hartenstein (concussion), Lamar Stevens (concussion), Dylan Windler (knee surgery) and Taurean Prince (ankle) nursing various injuries. As Love said, "if we would’ve been healthy, we could’ve done some beautiful things for this young team."

Nonetheless, Love said he remains committed for the Cavaliers’ 11 final regular-season games, which he considers instrumental with the young roster and himself improving their play heading into the offseason. He added he will spend this upcoming offseason sharpening his game so he can continue helping with the rebuilding process in the 2021-22 season.

"Whatever you give to the game, it’s going to give back to you," Love said. "So I feel doing right by them will leave it in a really good place. When it’s all said and done, when they look back, they’re going to say, 'This guy helped me.' That’s something I hold a lot of equity in — just being able to help that next guy."

That partly explains Love's apology to his team and willingness to publicly address his inbounds pass snafu nearly a day later.

"You have to set a standard, especially as someone like myself being in my 13th year and doing right for this team the entire year," Love said. "Sometimes that one thing or one bad moment can mess up how the exterior — the people on the outside — might look at you. But for me, I just have to do the right thing and feel good in that."

