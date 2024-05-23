Cleveland Cavaliers fire head coach JB Bickerstaff

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have returned to the head coaching search.

The team announced Thursday morning that it was dismissing J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach.

Bickerstaff joined the team ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

He led the team to the playoffs in 2023 and 2024.

This isn’t all that surprising. Rumblings of problems with Bickerstaff & #Cavs locker room stemmed all the way back to earlier in the season. Team nearly fired JB multiple times throughout the season. Only thing surprising about this firing is that it took a week.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 23, 2024

“J.B. is a well-respected NBA coach and an incredible human-being,” said Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. “Over the past four years, he helped establish a culture that progressively drove players to become the best versions of themselves. Decisions like these are never easy, particularly when you look back at where this franchise rebuild started under his leadership. The NBA is a unique business that sometimes requires aggressive risk-taking to move a franchise forward and ultimately compete for championships. We owe a ton of gratitude for everything J.B. has contributed to the Cavaliers and his engagement in the Cleveland community. We wish J.B., his wife Nikki and their three children the best in their future endeavors.”

Bickerstaff posted a 170-159 regular season record (6-11 postseason).

According to FOX 8 Sports reporter John Sabol, Bickerstaff signed a new contract in 2021 through 2026-27.

Altman is set to talk with the media on Friday.

According to Sabol, here are some potential head coaching candidates:

New Orleans assistant James Borrego

Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson

Minnesota assistant Micah Nori

Denver assistant David Adelman

Milwaukee assistant and former Cleveland adviser Dave Joerger

