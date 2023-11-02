Cleveland Cavaliers debut Nike City Edition uniforms in nod to Playhouse Square

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2023-24 City Edition jersey

The Cleveland Cavaliers officially debuted their City Edition uniforms for the 2023-25 season Thursday.

The uniforms take their inspiration from a Cleveland institution, the group of 12 theaters that comprise Playhouse Square.

For basketball fans who also count Broadway musicals, plays, concerts and comedy shows among their favorite activities, they will recognize the design elements in the uniform.

Use of “The Land” in gold on the wine jersey front reminds of playbills passed out at some performances.

“We are so pleased to be the Cavaliers’ City Edition partner this year. It’s a great opportunity to showcase the commonalities between sport and the arts,” said Playhouse Square president and CEO Craig Hassall. “We’re more alike than you might think. And the beautiful City Edition uniform and court designs highlight the rich detail in our historic theaters, of which we are so proud.”

Hassall’s point is well taken give that theater season in Cleveland kicks into gear just as basketball is returning to prominence in the area. “The Wiz” recently wrapped its run at Playhouse Square and “Girl From the North Country,” a musical based on the music of legendary Bob Dylan, began its run earlier this week.

With the Nike designed City Edition uniform comes a new court layout featuring “The Land” at center court. The uniforms and floor will debut Nov. 17 against the Detroit Pistons and be utilized for five more games after.

The new gear is on sale at the Cavs team shop.

The Cleveland Cavaliers City Edition court will be used for six games this season.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cavs City Edition uniforms by Nike a nod to Playhouse Square