Cleveland Cavaliers Caris LeVert, Kevin Love mentioned in NBA trade rumors on deadline day

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives against Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Sure, I have memories of NBA trade deadline days past.

Unlike Christmas Day, Juneteenth and July 4, there's little joyous about them for players. Guess what? They were no fun for beat writers either.

In other words, there's no envying any writer trying to discern whether Caris LeVert and Kevin Love will be on the team plane heading for New Orleans for a 10 p.m. game tomorrow. Their names are those most mentioned as trade possibilities in reports.

My most vivid memory? Trade deadline day 2009 during the LeBron 1.0 era. The Cavs were in the midst of a two-game road swing the first game coming against the Toronto Raptors on deadline day Feb. 19 with a 3 p.m. deadline.

If the Cavs were going to make a move that year, rumors were that they would make a deal to trade sharp-shooting forward Wally Szczerbiak.

Even he expected it. Although the team had James, they were on the clock as far as putting together a contender and general manager Danny Ferry knew it. Quick: other than Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Anderson Varejao name someone else from that team. You see Ferry’s dilemma then.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

In other words, a move for the team wasn’t out of the realm of possibility and Szczerbiak held value. We watched as he sat on a massage table literally watching the seconds tick off. In the end, he remained in with the Cavs. Will there be a member of the Cavs waiting out the clock today?

Maybe, but it doesn’t sound likely. However, take that statement with a grain of salt.

The one absolute aspect of covering the NBA that I detested: the rumor mill. It’s what gets clicks and draws eyes, but it’ll grind a sane person and leave them begging for mercy.

The Cavs, according to assorted reports [rumors], could move LeVert and his $18.8 million expiring contract. Ditto with Kevin Love, who is arguably having his worse season as a pro, averaging 8.5 points in 20 minutes per game, and his $28.9 million deal. They could trade either of these guys to a team looking to free up cap space after the season.

But here’s the reality: the Cavs, winners of four consecutive games, don’t have to make any moves. In recent games, they’ve played in dominant fashion and might be on the verge of putting it all together. They currently own the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets sent guard Kyrie Irving packing to Dallas, and forward Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns, so that team may not be the threat it was. Consistent good play and a little luck puts the Cavs in the top four of the conference.

Fans will have a better idea where the Cavs stand after general manager Koby Altman speaks with the media today.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: On NBA trade deadline day, rumors on Cavs Caris LeVert, Kevin Love