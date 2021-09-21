Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry will miss at least 3 games on injured reserve

Jarvis Landry will miss at least three games with the sprained medial collateral ligament the Browns five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver suffered in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Houston Texans.

The Browns announced Tuesday they placed Landry on injured reserve. By rule, a player must sit out at least three games when he lands on IR.

Landry suffered the knee injury on the second play from scrimmage against the Texans after he caught a pass for a 9-yard gain.

Losing Landry for a minimum of three games is a huge blow to the Browns, who rely on him not only as a key playmaker, but also as a leader.

A notable reinforcement appears to be on the way, though.

Three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has hinted this week he's close to returning to game action for the first time since he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Oct. 25 against the Cincinnati Bengals and underwent surgery Nov. 10.

In the Browns' opener, wide receiver Jarvis Landry had five catches on five targets for 71 yards and rushed twice for 13 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown.

So it should come as no surprise if Beckham were to complete his highly anticipated comeback Sunday when the Browns (1-1) face the Chicago Bears (1-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

On Monday, Beckham directed a tweet at Landry to essentially ensure his close friend the Browns would take care of business during Landry's absence.

"We gon[na] hold it down," Beckham wrote on Twitter.

A video posted on Beckham's YouTube channel Monday included the lyrics "welcome back, welcome back, welcome back," and a caption accompanying the post reads, "Back like I never left."

Landry has missed just one game in his NFL career since the Miami Dolphins drafted in him in the second round in 2014. It happened last season when he and other players were identified as a high-risk close contact of former Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson, who had contracted COVID-19.

In addition to placing Landry on IR, the Browns promoted defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo from their practice squad to the active roster. He was with the Browns in 2018, when they made him inactive for the first three games of the season.

Odenigbo, 6-foot-3 and 258 pounds, started 15 games last season for the Minnesota Vikings and compiled 35 tackles, including 3½ sacks, and 15 quarterback hits. He entered the NFL in 2017 as a seventh-round selection of the Vikings from Northwestern University.

