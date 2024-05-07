Cleveland Browns Win $100K in Pizza Mistaken Identity Case

The Cleveland Browns scored a legal victory last Thursday when the Court of Appeals of Ohio held that a pizzeria must pay for a sponsorship agreement it says it never authorized.

Much of Cleveland Browns v. Antonio’s Pizza Inc. turns on two brothers who own separate pizza restaurants in Ohio known as Antonio’s.

More from Sportico.com

The key facts began in 2019, when the Browns and Antonio’s Pizza Inc. entered into a sponsorship agreement. The contract authorized Antonio’s to use the Browns’ sponsorship in exchange for an annual fee of $156,560.

A Browns executive, David Jenkins, signed the contract on behalf of his team. Vincent LoSchiavo signed it on behalf of Antonio’s. But it was apparently the wrong Antonio’s.

In 2020, the Browns claimed that Antonio’s had failed to pay, and the team invoked an arbitration clause. Antonio’s maintains the arbitrator lacked jurisdiction since Antonio’s was “mistakenly named” in the agreement.

Vincent LoSchiavo, Antonio’s insists, intended to sign for La Famiglia Management & Distribution Inc., which manages a chain of restaurants known as “Antonio’s Pizza.” He didn’t intend to sign for Antonio’s Pizza Inc., which operates a restaurant called “Antonio’s” in Parma, Ohio, and is owned by Vincent’s brother, Joe LoSchiavo.

Vincent, Antonio’s asserts, was a non-lawyer who mistakenly signed the contract without noticing the wrong party was named. He was not affiliated with the Antonio’s entity mentioned in the contract.

Vincent concurred in an affidavit, saying he didn’t spot the error, and he neither had the intention nor authority to sign a contract on behalf of his brother’s business. In his own affidavit, Joe underscored that his Antonio’s pizza restaurant is “not related to the Antonio’s Pizza restaurants which are separately owned and operated by my brother and his sons.”

During the arbitration, La Famiglia stressed the Browns, and not either brother, drafted the contract with the wrong Antonio’s listed. The company suspected the team simply entered the wrong name while “presumably relying upon information made available on the Ohio Secretary of State website.” Under Ohio law, La Famiglia argued, “any ambiguity or mistake in a contract must be construed against the party responsible for drafting the document.”

According to court filings, the 2019 contract marked the second sponsorship agreement between the Browns and Antonio’s. Both had problems. In a 2017 agreement, Antonio’s was also mistakenly identified, but La Famiglia—the intended party—nonetheless made the accompanying payments. Antonio’s says it shouldn’t be subject to an arbitration clause in a contract to which it never consented.

The arbitrator, however, determined there was sufficient jurisdiction to evaluate the sponsorship for “the simple reason that [Antonio’s] is a signatory” and the sponsorship contained a mandatory arbitration clause. In December 2022, the arbitrator ordered Antonio’s to pay the Browns $104,153. Antonio’s didn’t file a motion challenging the award within a three-month period as required by state law.

But Joe LoSchiavo said he never received a full copy. Although he eventually received a document, it was incomplete. Unlike a court ruling, which is a public document, an arbitration award is private and often redacted. The version Joe saw was “so heavily redacted as to be incomprehensible.”

This problem, Antonio’s maintains, resulted from the arbitrator being “confused” about which restaurant was the signatory and thus a “mix-up” as to which brother was on the hook.

Last year the Browns petitioned the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to confirm the arbitration award, and Antonio’s didn’t contest the request. The trial judge then confirmed the award.

In a 22-page opinion, Court of Appeals Judge Eileen Gallagher upheld the trial court’s decision. She reasoned Antonio’s legal arguments are hampered by its failure to timely motion to vacate, modify or correct the arbitration award. “It is long established,” she wrote, “that when a party fails to file a timely appeal of a final appealable order, it waives the right to appeal any errors contained within the order.”

She added that whether one brother could sign a contract on behalf of the other brother’s Antonio’s restaurant was for the arbitrator, not the appellate court, to determine.

Best of Sportico.com