Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

The Cleveland Browns (6-9) still haven't figured things out with QB Deshaun Watson but have a chance to spoil the playoff aspirations of the Washington Commanders (7-7-1).

With Washington mired in a quarterback controversy with Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinecke, can the Browns take advantage and pick up a victory on the road? Or will the Commanders' defense lead them toward a winning season? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from FedEx Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Browns vs. Commanders Week 17 game:

Browns at Commanders odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Commanders (-2.5)

Moneyline: Commanders (-130); Browns (+110)

Over/under: 40.5

More odds, injury info for Browns vs. Commanders

WEEK 17 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Belated playoff pushes drive Packers, Steelers up board

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Jaguars move into playoff field, Bills win AFC East

NFL WEEK 16 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Vikings win on FG; Eagles' No. 1 seed on hold

Lorenzo Reyes: Commanders 24, Browns 14

Not counting several defensive and special teams touchdowns from Week 13, Cleveland’s offense has generated just 9.75 points per game since Deshaun Watson returned. Washington badly needs a victory to stay in the wild-card picture.

Safid Deen: Commanders 24, Browns 20

Ron Rivera chose Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke as the Commanders cling to the final NFC playoff spot. I’m just not sure if Deshaun Watson, who has played abysmally, and Cleveland, who has already been eliminated from the playoffs, care to play spoiler. Give me the team with something to play for in Washington.

Richard Morin: Commanders 12, Browns 10

It feels like a matter of time before Watson figures out how to successfully run the Browns' offense, but it won't be against a Commanders' defense that has been impressive all season.

NFL WEEK 16 SCORES: Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to OT win; Packers top Dolphins

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

Story continues

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders: Game predictions, picks, odds