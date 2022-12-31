Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders: Predictions and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

The Cleveland Browns (6-9) still haven't figured things out with QB Deshaun Watson but have a chance to spoil the playoff aspirations of the Washington Commanders (7-7-1).

In a loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, Watson completed 15 of 31 passes for 135 yards and an interception.

With Washington mired in a quarterback controversy with Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinecke, can the Browns take advantage and pick up a victory on the road? Or will the Commanders' defense lead them toward a winning season? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from FedEx Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and our staff picks for the Browns vs. Commanders Week 17 game:

Chris Easterling: Browns 20-17.

With no playoff hopes for themselves, Browns decide to spoil someone else’s hopes.

Nate Ulrich: Commanders 20, Browns 16

Unlike Cleveland, Washington has a playoff spot at stake.

Browns at Commanders odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Commanders (-2.5)

Moneyline: Commanders (-130); Browns (+110)

Over/under: 40.5

More odds, injury info for Browns vs. Commanders

