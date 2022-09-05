Browns quick hits: Joe Haeg, Jesse James at practice, Drew Forbes, Jordan Kunaszyk waived

BEREA — The Browns were active on Sunday, getting deals done to bolster the offensive line and tight end room. With those moves comes corresponding moves to keep the roster at the 53-man limit.

On Monday, the Browns waived offensive lineman Drew Forbes and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk, the team officially announced. They also officially announced the signings of veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James.

Haeg and James were both on the field for Monday morning's practice.

Forbes was a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Browns out of Southeast Missouri State. He played in three combined games in the 2019 and 2021 seasons, while opting out of the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) celebrates with teammates after recovering a Chicago Bears fumble during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kunaszyk was signed during training camp after playing 17 combined games the last two seasons in Washington. A University of California product, he originally came into the league with Carolina in 2019, playing nine games.

Jadeveon Clowney, Chris Hubbard, Ronnie Harrison Jr. back on field

The area where the training staff works with injured players was empty on Monday, the first time since training camp began that was the case. The arrival of game week certainly contributed to that fact.

That meant the return to practice for some key players, particularly on defense. That list includes defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. and cornerback A.J. Green.

The notable offensive returnee to the field was offensive lineman Chris Hubbard.

Myles Garrett still an excused absence

Defensive end Myles Garrett was not back Monday after the extended weekend. Garrett has missed time both in training camp as well as last Thursday, spending time with an ill family member back in Texas.

Garrett's absence Monday, as has been the case with the previous ones, was excused.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Offensive lineman Drew Forbes waived by Cleveland Browns