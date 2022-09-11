Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: Staff predictions

It's a fresh start and the Browns are only concerned with being 1-0 after Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The offseason has been a whirlwind of quarterback controversy that has nothing to do with competition on the field and it's a good bet the Browns can't wait to put that all behind them and focus on playing football.

The catch could be how much the acquisition of Deshaun Watson and the eventual purging of Baker Mayfield has had on the preparation going into the opener that won't feature the suspended Watson, but will feature Mayfield as the Panthers' starter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

How well and how fast Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett gets on the same page with the rest of his offensive weapons will be a big factor in how much early success the Browns have while waiting out the 11-game suspension Watson is serving under an agreement with the NFL after he was accused by more than two dozen women of inappropriate sexual behavior during massages while with the Houston Texans.

Here is how our Browns' panel of experts expect game one to play out:

Score: Browns 24, Panthers 20

Comment: The quarterback position has sucked up all the oxygen in any discussion about this game. That's overlooking a lot of potential talent edges for the Browns in this matchup, starting with Myles Garrett lining up opposite a rookie left tackle.

Score: Panthers 24, Browns 20

Comment: The 2022 Browns could have saved themselves a heap of trouble by smoothing things over with a guy who won a playoff game at Pittsburgh in January 2021.

Score: Browns 20, Panthers 17

Comment: The Browns defense should make life miserable for Baker Mayfield. Even if Myles Garrett is neutralized, Mayfield will still have to worry about Jadeveon Clowney, passes batted at the line, and the Cleveland secondary.

Score: Panthers 22, Browns 20

Comment: Baker Mayfield has a history of playing well in grudge matches, and the Browns have a history of losing season openers.

Score: Browns 17, Panthers 14

Comment: First game of the season? Count on sloppiness. But the youngster, rookie kicker Cade York, pulls this one out.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns vs. Panthers predictions: Akron Beacon staff picks