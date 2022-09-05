Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Sunday, September 11

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cleveland (0-0), Carolina (0-0)

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers Game Preview

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

The Brown running game has to hammer away from the start.

The passing attack will be a massive question mark without the star parts at receiver – with some due respect to Amari Cooper – and Jacoby Brissett under center, but the backs are there to keep working and grinding against the okay Panther defensive front.

Run the ball, rely on the pass rush to come through on third downs, and send everyone at 6 to see if he can handle the pressure. However …

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

Not to assume the obvious, but who knows this Cleveland defense – at least the main parts – better than the guy who worked against it in practice every day?

Baker Mayfield might not be Brady or Mahomes, but he’s an upgrade for the Carolina passing game. He’s got a healthy Christian McCaffrey to work with, his receiving corps is more loaded than it might seem, and it might not take too much to put the pressure on.

Go ahead. Make Brissett try to win this through the air.

What’s Going To Happen

Mayfield wasn’t anything amazing, but he wasn’t that bad.

The formula will be simple. Run the ball on the Brown defensive tackles, get the ball out of Mayfield’s hands in a hurry, and load up the house against the run. Until Cleveland proves it can get the passing game going, Carolina can rely on a secondary that held up well until late.

Mayfield will have his revenge. For now.

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

Carolina 20, Cleveland 17

Line: Carolina -2.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers Must See Rating: 2.5

