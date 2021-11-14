Browns CB Troy Hill hospitalized after scary collision late in loss to Patriots

Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill has movement in his extremities after he was taken to a hospital late in their 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Hill was immobilized and stretchered off the field at Gillette Stadium after hitting his head while trying to make a tackle late in the fourth quarter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Troy Hill,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “It’s something that none of us ever want to see.”

Hill was trying to tackle Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, though Meyers got past him and into the end zone for a 11-yard touchdown — which sealed the 38-point win.

Hill’s head made direct contact with Meyers, and he remained down on the ground for several minutes before he was immobilized and stretchered off the field and to a nearby hospital.

Though specifics on his injury aren’t yet known, a Browns spokesman said Hill has movement in his extremities — which is always a good sign.

Hill had five total tackles in the loss. The 30-year-old has 41 total tackles on the season, his first with Cleveland after a five-year stretch with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also left Sunday’s game early due to a right knee injury he suffered in the third quarter after taking a hit in the backfield. He was replaced by Case Keenum.