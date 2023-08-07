Cleveland Browns training camp updates, day 11: Defensive end added as rain falls

BEREA — The rain fell over Berea on Monday morning. It's forecasted to fall over it in the afternoon as well.

That may put the chances of the Browns holding an open training camp practice at 2 p.m. in jeopardy. The team, as of 10:30 a.m., had not made a call whether or not to move the practice inside the fieldhouse.

All practices inside the fieldhouse are closed to the general public. Monday's practice, is just the third that was scheduled to be open to the fans between Aug. 1 and Aug. 24.

Whether or not the the Browns practice outside or inside, there will still be news to occur. Keep track here throughout the day for updates.

Injuries at defensive end lead Cleveland Browns to sign Charles Wiley, release WR Ra'Shaun Henry

The Browns have been hit hard by injuries along the defensive line. That's especially true at defensive end, where a pair of second-year backups — Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas — missed Sunday's practice due to injuries.

UTSA linebacker Charles Wiley

To add some depth there, the Browns announced the signing of defensive end Charles Wiley. Wiley, a University of Texas-San Antonio product, worked out for the team on Sunday.

Wiley spent time on practice squads with the Giants and Ravens last season. He has not appeared in a regular-season game.

To make room for Wiley, the Browns waived receiver Ra'Shaun Henry. Henry was signed on June 5, just ahead of the Browns' veteran minicamp.

Former Browns safety John Johnson III finds new home; Kareem Hunt taking a visit

Two former Browns who remained on the free agent market throughout the summer have either found a home or are taking a visit to a new one. Safety John Johnson III. per multiple reports, is going back to the Los Angeles Rams, while running back Kareem Hunt is taking a visit to the New Orleans Saints.

Johnson originally signed with the Browns prior to the 2021 season after spending his first four years with the Rams. He's reportedly getting a one-year deal.

Hunt spent the previous four seasons with the Browns after having been the NFL's rushing leader with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie in 2017. The Saints need a running back with Alvin Kamara scheduled to serve a three-game suspension and Eno Benjamin having suffered a torn Achilles.

