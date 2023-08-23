Cleveland Browns training camp updates, day 17: Chris Westry waived as Browns trim roster

BEREA — The time is closing in on the Browns to make decisions on who will stay and who will go when it comes to the 53-man roster. Most of those decision, however, will wait until they get through this Saturday's preseason finale at the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to get from 90 down to 53. It's the first year under the new cutdown rules, which eliminated the gradual reduction which had been the case for several years.

Prior to Wednesday's next-to-last training camp practice, the Browns took a very small step toward getting to that final number. They waived cornerback Chris Westry, who had one solo tackle in three preseason games.

Westry was signed on May 16. However, the Browns may be as deep, when healthy, at that position as anywhere, with no fewer than six others likely to find their way onto the final roster.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Chris Westry (49) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Marquise Goodwin during a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns are scheduled to be on the field for practice at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday. They will conclude training camp on Thursday with an 11:30 a.m. practice before flying the next day to Kansas City for the preseason finale.

Several of the starters, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, are expected to play against the Chiefs. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to officially announce his plans.

